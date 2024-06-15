The police in Abia State, South-east Nigeria say they have rescued three children abducted in the state.

The children are all from the same parents, the police said.

The police spokesperson in the state, Maureen Chinaka, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

Ms Chinaka, an assistant superintendent of police, recalled that the command received a report on 10 May 2024 that the three children were abducted by an unknown cyclist from Amaoba Okoro village in Ikwuano Local Government Area of Abia State.

The spokesperson said the children – aged between four and eight – were taken away by the cyclist who was hired by their grandmother to convey them home after the children visited her.

“We are happy to announce that all the three children have been rescued and reunited with their family,” she said.

She said one of the children was rescued at Ekwulobia, a community in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra on 21 May while the second was rescued two days later at Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The third child, she added, was rescued at Warri in Delta State, South-south Nigeria on 13 June.

The police mentioned the names of the rescued children, but this newspaper cannot disclose them because they are minors.

Arrest of reverend sister, four others

Ms Chinaka said investigation and efforts to rescue the children lasted from 10 May to 13 June 2024, during which five suspects – four females and one male – were arrested.

The police spokesperson identified the female suspects as Chizoba DJ, Glory Umuna, Georgina Nonye Okoye and Pauline Alozie, a Catholic reverend sister.

She gave the name of the arrested male suspect as Philip Ibe.

“The suspects were arrested variously at Amawbia and Nkpor in Anambra State, as well as Warri in Delta State.

“They are in custody and will be charged to court very soon,” she stated.

Ms Chinaka said the police in the state appreciated the assistance of some government officials and local security units in the rescue operation.

The police spokesperson advised residents of the state to be security conscious and ensure the safety of their children.

“Do not leave children with unfamiliar persons, and report suspicious persons with children to the police or other security agencies,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

