The Albinism Association of Nigeria (AAN) has urged the federal government to implement the National Policy on Albinism.

The group made the call during a one-day meeting with the albinism community and other disability groups in commemoration of the annual International Albinism Awareness Day held in Lagos on Thursday.

The policy was enacted in 2019 as part of measures to improve the socio-economic well-being of Persons with Albinism by guaranteeing equal access to education, healthcare and social inclusion.

The theme for this year’s event was ‘10 Years of IAAD: A Decade of Collective Progress’.

In her keynote speech, the Executive Director of AAN, Bisi Bamishe, lamented that despite a national policy, persons with albinism continue to face discrimination, social exclusion, and barriers to education, healthcare, and employment.

“Persons with albinism are suffering and it seems there is no hope, even though a national policy supporting our course of living was initiated; hence, the need to ensure a review and implementation because of the prevailing negative circumstances faced by PWAs,” Mrs. Bamishe noted.

Priority concerns

She further said that priority must be given to the prevention and treatment of skin cancer as the disease is their “greatest enemy.”

“The government should make provision for cancer treatment, regular skin checks and sunscreen in all teaching hospitals across the six geo-political zones of the country,” she stated.

Albinism is a genetic condition that causes the lack of pigment in skin, hair, and eyes. It is sometimes accompanied by visual impairment. According to the National Institute of Health, the highest burden of cutaneous cancers is found in albinos.

People with albinism experience psychological challenges due to stigmatisation, discrimination and segregation. The policy is meant to address these.

Lagos pledges unwavering support

On her part, the Managing Director, Lagos State Office for Disability Affairs (LASODA), Adenike Oyetunde-Lawal, who was represented by Kilani Toluwalope, a deputy director in the agency, assured of her unwavering commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the albino community.

“LASODA remains committed to looking into their issues. Whenever something comes up, they might not get done immediately but we will continue to give them that support and address their challenges. Regarding skin cancer, presently we are working with the Dermatology unit in LASUTH. They (albinos) can testify that we don’t joke with the issue of cancer because it is very dangerous,” she stated.

Despite its many challenges, the albino community in Nigeria has recorded some progress in the past decade.

“We have a national body now, the Albinism Association of Nigeria, which is the national umbrella body for persons with albinism. We have more employment opportunities and those with low self-esteem have worked on themselves and are taking giant strides,” the CEO, Lagos Albinism Awareness Foundation, Josephine Omolola, said in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES.

