The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has urged Muslim residents of the FCT to embrace the values of unity and sacrifice during the Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

In a statement on Saturday, Mr Wike highlighted the significance of Eid-el-Kabir, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, which commemorates Prophet Ibrahim’s (AS) unwavering faith and obedience to Allah (SWT).

Mr Wike asked the faithful to reflect on the virtues of sacrifice, selflessness, and devotion.

“Eid-el-Kabir teaches us the importance of caring for one another and sharing our blessings, especially with those less fortunate.

“As we celebrate, let us embody these values by showing compassion, generosity, and support to our neighbours and the wider community. In these challenging times, let us unite and look out for one another, fostering a spirit of solidarity and kindness,” he said.

The minister reminded the Muslim community that the FCT was established on similar principles of unity and the imperative of peaceful co-existence for all Nigerians sharing a common destiny.

Call for prayers

During this period, Mr Wike called on the Muslims to pray for Nigeria’s peace, stability, and prosperity.

He also urged them to pray for the administration of President Bola Tinubu and the Renewed Hope Agenda, which aims to steer the nation towards a brighter future.

“Prayers and support are crucial in achieving our administration’s goals and ensuring that Nigerian leaders are guided by wisdom and integrity,” he said.

Commitment to development

Mr Wike reaffirmed the FCT Administration’s commitment to developing the nation’s capital.

“We are dedicated to providing the necessary infrastructure that will enhance the quality of life for all residents.

“Our continuous efforts in building roads, schools, hospitals, and other essential services demonstrate our commitment to making the FCT a model for progress and development,” he stated.

The minister highlighted the significant strides in improving infrastructure, enhancing security, and promoting economic opportunities within the FCT.

“We remain committed to sustaining these efforts and exploring new initiatives that benefit our residents,” he added.

Mr Wike called for the cooperation of all FCT residents in supporting government policies aimed at uplifting the community’s well-being and maintaining Abuja as the pride of the nation.

“As we celebrate, let us not forget to be security conscious and obey all extant rules and regulations, especially traffic and sanitation laws.

“Let us renew our dedication to the principles of Eid-el-Kabir, and may our sacrifices be accepted, and may we be rewarded with peace, joy, and prosperity,” he said.

