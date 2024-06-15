Some Nigerian Islamic clerics performing the 2024 pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia offered special prayers for President Bola Tinubu during Arafat on Saturday.

The clerics are Bala Lau, the chairman of the Jama’atul Izqlatul Bid’a Wa’ Iqamatissunna; Bashir Umar and Kabiru Gombe.

They offered the prayers in English, Hausa, Fulfulde, Nupe, Yoruba, Igbo and Kanuri.

The clerics beseeched Allah to guide Nigeria through its current challenges and bring them to an end.

They specifically implored Allah to bring an end to banditry and insecurity, destroy the forces of Boko Haram and terrorism, revitalise the economy and lift the nation out of stagnation.

They also sought divine intervention for Nigeria’s peace, prosperity, and progress.

In his vote of thanks after the prayer session, NAHCON Commissioner, Abubakar Yagawal, thanked the clerics for honouring the commission’s invitation to attend this year’s Hajj.

Mr Yagawal said the commission sponsored 152 Islamic clerics to the 2024 Hajj.

“The NAHCON has sponsored 152 clerics to Hajj this year. We brought back even those who had not come to Hajj for a very long time. We thanked them for accepting our offer and came.”

NAHCON Chairman, Jalal Arabi, after the session, also expressed gratitude to the clerics for the prayers.

Arafat day is a sacred day for Muslims. It is the ninth day of the Dhul-Hijja, the 12th month in the Islamic calendar.

Muslims performing Hajj visit the Mountain of Arafat to pray and worship Allah as ordained by Prophet Muhammad SAW.

