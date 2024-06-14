Diaspora umbrella body, the Central Association of Nigerians in the UK (Canuk), has initiated plans towards becoming a community interest company (CIC) after delegates to its recent annual general meeting (AGM) mandated the executive committee to call an emergency general meeting (EGM) to consider the proposal.

At Canuk’s recent AGM which took place aboard the MV Sapphire on Saturday, 8 June, about 150 delegates met for six hours to deliberate on the challenges facing the Nigerian community in the UK.

In what was a mixture of business and pleasure, the boat sailed up and down the River Thames, with delegates treated to good Nigerian food and melodious music from DJ Deoba Authentic.

Nigeria’s acting High Commissioner to the UK, Cyprian Heen, attended the event along with his wife and urged delegates to always project a positive Nigerian image. He pointed out that Nigerians are highly visible in British society and many of them are doing wonderful and ambitious things, which helps project Nigeria in a very positive light.

After going through the usual rituals of passing the minutes of the last meeting, passing the account and listening to the chairperson’s address, the meeting broke up for lunch, during which time there was some serious entertainment. During the afternoon session, Canuk’s legal adviser Kayode Okenla, then presented a case for a CIC to delegates.

Mr Okenla said: “As an executive committee, we have looked at the numerous options available and decided that a CIC is the best option to proceed with. it will allow us to register Canuk with Companies House, which should be helpful when it comes to fundraising and seeking grants.

“One of the beauties of a CIC is that it is very easy to register, also, you do not need to look for trustees as is the case with other forms of charitable status. After registering, the executive committee can continue running the affairs of Canuk, ruling out the need for multiple layers of management.”

After debating the matter extensively, delegates could not reach a consensus on the matter, with some wanting to do the registering now and others asking for more time to study the matter in detail. After listening to the delegates, Canuk chairperson, Ayo Akinfe, proposed that a virtual EGM be convened before the end of July to debate the matter.

Mr Akinfe said: “Basically, what this means is that delegates will convene online before the end of July to discuss the matter of Canuk’s status. We are now in the hands of Mr Okenla and his legal committee as it is up to them to deliver a package for us to consider. I hope they are actually able to come up with a comprehensive review of the constitution too, so we can kill two birds with one stone.”

For the second year running, Canuk produced externally audited account, taking its transparency and accountability standards to new heights. Also, the accounts show that the organisation is in the black, with £11,266.08 in the coffers as of the end of the financial year on May 31.

Other than the status matter, delegates applauded the incessant growth of Canuk, that has seen its membership grow to 140 over the last three years. At the AGM, new members, including the Oluyole Progressive Union, the Anambra State Women’s Association, the Nigerian Community in Sunderland, the Association of Nigerian Healthcare and Socialcare Workers UK, Admiralty Homes, Etsako Progressive Union, Urhobo Progress Union, Sapele Union, and the Nigerian Community in Newham, were handed welcome certificates as they were admitted into the Canuk fold.

The Central Association of Nigerians in the United Kingdom (Canuk) was formed by the Nigeria High Commission in the United Kingdom in 2005 in recognition of a clear need to unite the various Nigerian groups under one umbrella organisation.

This ensures that the welfare, views, and community interests of Nigerians in the United Kingdom are represented in a harmonious and organised manner and creating a forum through which their voices are heard.

SOURCE: Canuk’s Publicity Secretar, Rose Graham and Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Yiosese

