NAHCON officials on Friday apprehended two Nigerians posing as pilgrims at the Muna camp in Saudi Arabia.

The impostors, Abu Mahmud and Ismaila Yahaya, were caught mingling with genuine pilgrims who were resting after their journey from Mecca to Muna camps.

The fake pilgrims were found wearing counterfeit Nusuk Identification cards and donning the traditional white attire worn by Hajj pilgrims in an attempt to blend in with the crowd.

Their deception was uncovered, and they were taken into custody by the vigilant officials.

Mr Mahmud who claimed to hail from Kano State was found also with an expired Saudi visa.

He revealed that he had been residing in Saudi Arabia since 2022 when his visa expired.

In a desperate bid for a better life, he allegedly paid the sum of N3 million to enter Saudi Arabia in search of ‘greener pastures illegally.’

” I only want to perform Hajj. So I faked the Nusuk ID and sneaked into the camp when Nigerians arrived this afternoon.

” I am so sorry. Please allow me to go. I won’t do the Hajj again. If you arrest me I will be in trouble and also my family.

The impersonating pilgrims are currently being interrogated by NAHCON officials, who will subsequently hand them over to the Saudi authorities.

The Saudi government has issued a stern warning that all pilgrims must possess a valid Nusuk card to participate in this year’s hajj.

Those found without the mandatory Nusuk card will face severe consequences, including deportation to their country of origin, a jail sentence and a fine of 10,000 Saudi Riyals.

Arafat

Meanwhile, the hajj rituals have commenced, with pilgrims being transported from Mecca to Mina on Friday.

The pilgrims will camp in Mina before proceeding to Arafat on Saturday, marking the beginning of the sacred journey.

This significant event has drawn over 1.5 million pilgrims from around the world, with numbers expected to exceed 2 million, according to Saudi authorities.

