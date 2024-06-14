Russian President Vladimir Putin has rebuked the agreement by G7 leaders to use frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine as “theft” and promised retaliation.

Reacting to the agreement on Friday, Mr Putin said Western powers were still trying to “create at least some legal basis” for the decision taken on Thursday.

“But in spite all the fuss, theft will remain theft. It will not go unpunished,” he said in a speech at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow.

The G7 summit began on Thursday in southern Italy with a deal to lend Ukraine 50 billion US dollars using the interest generated from frozen Russian state assets.

The money is to be made available to Ukraine by the end of the year.

The US government says around 280 billion US dollars of Russian central bank money has been immobilised in Western countries due to sanctions imposed since the full-scale Russian attack on Ukraine more than two years ago.

The bulk of the money is within the European Union.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Kiev is set to use the money to strengthen its defence, pay for the reconstruction of infrastructure and fund the state budget.

But before it can be disbursed teams from the G7 countries Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States must clarify the outstanding technical and legal details.

(dpa/NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

