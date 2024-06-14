Thomas Adewumi University (TAU), a private tertiary institution in Kwara State, has received full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The institution disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by its Vice-Chancellor,

Francisca Oladipo, a professor.

NUC is a regulatory agency in Nigeria responsible for overseeing the administration, quality, and accreditation of universities in the country.

It ensures that academic programmes meet set standards and provides guidelines for the establishment of new universities.

Accreditation of degree programmes by the NUC is a system of evaluating academic programmes in universities to ensure that they meet the required academic standards.

Accreditation

The university said NUC granted accreditation for all its 11 academic programmes following the October and November 2023 accreditation exercise.

The 11 courses are; Accounting, Business Administration, Medical Laboratory Science, Physiotherapy, Mass communications, Computer Science, Software Engineering, Biochemistry, Microbiology, Criminology and Security Studies and Economics.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

It said the accreditation process involved a comprehensive review of the university’s academic programmes, and institutional resources including physical facilities, faculty qualifications, student support services, and so on.

According to the institution, NUC said, after a thorough evaluation, it concluded that TAU exceeded all criteria necessary for accreditation with the programmes scoring between 86.6 and 95.9 per cent.

The pass for full accreditation, it said, is 70 per cent.

Management reacts

According to Mrs Oladipo, the achievement signifies TAU’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence.

“This accreditation is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our faculty members, staff, and students, as well as the unwavering support of our Founder, Board of Trustees and Governing Council,” said Mr Oladipo.

“It reflects our ongoing commitment to providing a high-quality education that prepares our graduates for successful careers and meaningful contributions to society.”

She noted that with the accreditation, the institution joins the ranks of universities recognised for their academic excellence and continuous improvement efforts.

Similarly, the Founder and Chancellor of TAU, Johnson Adewumi, expressed his elation at the university’s achievement.

“This milestone reaffirms our mission to establish a world-class university that fosters academic excellence and innovation while nurturing the personal and professional growth of our students.”

He noted that the accreditation is valid for five years, and assured that the institution will remain committed to upholding and enhancing its academic standards through continuous improvement initiatives.

“This achievement positions TAU among Nigeria’s prestigious universities recognized for academic excellence and a dedication to continuous improvement.

“Students, both current and prospective, can be assured that the education they receive at TAU meets the most rigorous national standards, guaranteeing the credibility and value of their degrees,” he said.

Other institutions accredited

The NUC also granted full accreditation status to some other institutions.

The Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH) Okitipupa, Ondo State received full accreditation status for 14 programmes.

Some of these programmes are; Agriculture, Fisheries, Computer Science, Civil Engineering, Electrical/Electronic Engineering, and Food Science Technology.

The Lagos State University (LASU) also secured accreditation for 44 courses.

According to the Vice-Chancellor of LASU, Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, the result showed that 43 of the 44 courses assessed secured full accreditation, and only Computer Science Education will be getting an interim accreditation.

“The result translates to about 99 per cent pass mark, which is another unprecedented record in the university’s recent history.

“It also marks another milestone in the achievements of six strategic goals of the current administration, the first of which is the accreditation of courses,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

