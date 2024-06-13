President Bola Tinubu has extended his warm congratulations to the Director-General of the World Trade Organisation, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, on her 70th birthday.
President Tinubu rejoiced with the remarkable leader and her family at this moment.
The president extolled the former finance minister for her service to the nation and efforts towards building resilient institutions.
President Tinubu also commended the WTO DG for being a worthy ambassador of Nigeria, exemplifying the grit, diligence, and brilliance that Nigerians are known for.
|
READ ALSO: Tinubu hails Gov Sani’s ‘democracy crusade’
The president expressed his heartfelt wishes for many more years of good health, happiness, and success for Mrs Okonjo-Iweala and her family.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
June 13, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999