The National Troupe of Nigeria on Wednesday unveiled a large painting portrait of President Bola Tinubu, during the Democracy Day Celebration at Eagle Square, Abuja.
As announced, the portrait project was initiated by the Artifact Gallery, Best Theatre Company and the National Council for Arts and Culture.
The portrait of the president is said to be the world’s largest painting portrait on canvas.
The unveiling of the portrait is one of the thrilling activities to celebrate the nation’s democratic journey in the last 25 years.
The event had a massive turnout of top government functionaries, security chiefs, and members of the diplomatic corps, among other dignitaries.
