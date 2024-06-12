Two female passengers were killed on Tuesday in a road crash at Obenetiti Awkuzu along the Onitsha-Nteje-Awka Expressway in Anambra State.

The incident occurred at about 5:20 a.m.

The spokesperson of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Anambra State, Margaret Onabe, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday.

The latest accident occurred nine days after at least three persons were killed in another road accident at Oba-Obosi Junction along Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in the Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

About seven passengers were injured in the road crash, involving six vehicles.

How the latest accident happened

Ms Onabe, a route commander, said the latest accident occurred when a heavy duty tanker crashed into a Dyna truck.

The FRSC spokesperson said three male and four female adults were involved in the crash

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

She said apart from the deceased victims, five other passengers were injured during the incident.

“The probable cause of the fatal crash was brake failure. According to a witness, the Mack tanker failed brake and crushed the Dyna truck.

“Three male adults and four female adults were involved in the crash. Two female adults were killed, two female adults and three male adults were injured, while one female adult was rescued unhurt,” she said.

“The FRSC rescue team from RS5.33 (unit) Nteje, Anambra State rushed the victim to Chira Hospital, Awkuzu where the two female adults were confirmed dead and their corpses deposited at the mortuary. The team are still on the ground ensuring obstruction caused by the crash is cleared.”

Ms Onabe noted that the Sector Commander of the FRSC in the state, Adeoye Irelewuyi, has sympathised with the families of the deceased victims and wished those injured a quick recovery.

“He seriously warned motorists to desist from disobeying traffic rules and regulations and ensure they service their vehicles regularly,” she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

