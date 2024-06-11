Some Nigerian senators on Tuesday conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the Nigerian pilgrims’ accomodations and feeding arrangements in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.

The lawmakers, led by the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, visited many pilgrims’ hotels to see how they were being served food.

Briefing journalists after the assessment tour, Mr Ndume said they decided to conduct the exercise out of concern over the alleged poor feeding of Nigerian pilgrims in the holy city.

He said social media has been awash with fake pictures of poor meals being served to Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi.

Another senator, Sharafadeen Alli, from Oyo State, commended NAHCON for the accommodation and feeding arrangements.

” I think the pilgrims are well-taken care of, and as far as their feeding is concerned, we have seen the food. It is basic and not below any standard,” he said.

On the death of a female pilgrim from Kwara State last weekend, Mr Alli said she did not commit suicide but fell off the building she was in.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He said, “Then, on the issue of the woman (a pilgrim from Kwara State) who was rumoured to have committed suicide, I would say that from the video footage and information that we have here, it’s clear that she fell off the top of a building. It wasn’t a matter of suicide.”

Meanwhile, Abubakar Yagawal, the commissioner of planning, research, statistics, information, and library services at NAHCON, said the commission’s team is working tirelessly to meet the pilgrims’ needs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

