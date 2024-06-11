Some Nigerian senators on Tuesday conducted an on-the-spot assessment of the Nigerian pilgrims’ accomodations and feeding arrangements in Madinah, Saudi Arabia.
The lawmakers, led by the Senate Chief Whip, Ali Ndume, visited many pilgrims’ hotels to see how they were being served food.
Briefing journalists after the assessment tour, Mr Ndume said they decided to conduct the exercise out of concern over the alleged poor feeding of Nigerian pilgrims in the holy city.
He said social media has been awash with fake pictures of poor meals being served to Nigerian pilgrims in Saudi.
|
Another senator, Sharafadeen Alli, from Oyo State, commended NAHCON for the accommodation and feeding arrangements.
” I think the pilgrims are well-taken care of, and as far as their feeding is concerned, we have seen the food. It is basic and not below any standard,” he said.
On the death of a female pilgrim from Kwara State last weekend, Mr Alli said she did not commit suicide but fell off the building she was in.
He said, “Then, on the issue of the woman (a pilgrim from Kwara State) who was rumoured to have committed suicide, I would say that from the video footage and information that we have here, it’s clear that she fell off the top of a building. It wasn’t a matter of suicide.”
Meanwhile, Abubakar Yagawal, the commissioner of planning, research, statistics, information, and library services at NAHCON, said the commission’s team is working tirelessly to meet the pilgrims’ needs.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999