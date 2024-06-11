The Senate has passed the N98.5 billion supplementary budget of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) for the 2024 fiscal year.

The budget was considered and approved by the Committee of the Whole.

Thereafter, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced the passage of the supplementary budget after majority of the senators supported it through a voice vote at the plenary on Tuesday.

The chairperson of the Senate Committee on FCT, Mohammed Ibrahim, had earlier presented its report on the appropriation bill.

Mr Ibrahim, while presenting the report, explained that the budget would be used for capital projects in the territory.

He said the implementation would last until 31 December.

The senator then urged his colleagues to support passage of the budget for the development of the FCT.

The breakdown shows that N48.7 billion is for engineering services, N18 billion for education secretariat, N16 billion for public buildings and N16 billion is allocated to the transportation department.

Speaking on the budget, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, said ir is essential for the development of the FCT.

Mr Bamidele said it will be used to complete ongoing infrastructural projects in the FCT.

He thereafter urged his colleagues to support passage of the budget.

Flashback

The budget was earlier stepped down by the Senate last Wednesday because it lacked proper details.

It was presented again at last Thursday’s plenary where it passed second reading even without debate.

On that day, it was referred to the Committee on FCT for further legislative action and the senate president directed the committee to report back to the Senate within two weeks.

The committee however submitted the report in less than one week.

FCT senator complains

The senator for FCT, Ireti Kingibe, raised concerns that she was not consulted despite being the senator representing the territory.

Mrs Kingibe, a member of the Labour Party, said she has been sidelined in the activities of the National Assembly and any issues that concern the FCT.

Responding, Mr Akpabio advised Mrs Kingibe to present her grievance through a motion in a subsequent legislative day.

