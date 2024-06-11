African ambassadors, professors, among others, have advocated the need for innovative financing models and ICT integration inspired by Japan’s experience, to improve educational outcomes on the continent.

This was part of the deliberations made at the maiden Africa Day Symposium 2024 organised by the African Community at the International University of Japan (IUJ).

According to a document from IUJ, detailing some of the key recommendations from the symposium, a Nigerian who is the President of the IUJ African Community, Abdulazeez Idiaro, highlighted the importance of resilient educational systems to achieve the African Union’s Agenda 2063.

The symposium was themed: “Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century: Building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive Lifelong Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa.”

Some of the speakers and panellists included the Ambassador of Senegal to Japan, Jean Diouf; Professor at the Graduate School of International Management, IUJ, Funabashi Gaku; CEO of Divic Corp, Hiroyoshi Noro; Ambassador of Ghana to Japan, Genevieve Apalou who was represented by the Minister Counsellor (Diaspora, Education and Culture, Embassy of Ghana, Japan), Christopher Gaba, among others.

Innovation, colaboration

In his welcome remark, Mr Idiaro emphasised the need to innovate and adapt in light of challenges such as the digital divide and inadequate infrastructure, which he noted were exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IUJ president also underscored the commitment to enhancing digital infrastructure and fostering public-private partnerships to create inclusive, equitable, and effective educational systems.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

The former Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), who is the current Vice President of IUJ, Hiroshi Kato, delivered a keynote speech.

Mr Kato stressed the importance of collaboration between Asia and Africa to build a peaceful and prosperous world by the end of the 21st century.

The professor’s remarks pointed out the demographic significance of Africa and Asia and the need for cooperation in educational and technological advancements.

Panel discussion

According to IUJ, the panellists discussed strategies to ensure quality assurance in teacher education, efforts to integrate agriculture education and technology, and effective policies from other regions that could be adapted to improve educational outcomes in Africa.

They also explored the shift from traditional educational practices to competency-based education programmes and the importance of lifelong learning and continuous professional development for educators.

The discussion also focused on innovative financing models to support educational technology, technological innovations, and policies from Japan that could enhance learning in Africa.

They also addressed the role of ed-tech startups, the lessons from the global shift to online learning due to COVID-19, and the importance of ensuring that technological innovations reach marginalised populations.

Recommendations

The speakers recommended innovative financing models, emphasising the African Education Fund (AEF) supported by the African Development Bank to bridge the education funding gap and enhance the efficiency of education systems.

They suggested the need for substantial investment in digital infrastructure and affordable internet access to overcome barriers to technology integration and support for ed-tech startups through funding, mentorship, and regulatory frameworks to drive educational transformation.

“Developing low-cost, scalable solutions tailored to the needs of marginalised populations and collaborating with NGOs and community organisations for effective implementation,” they noted.

Other suggestions include the development of human capacity through competency-based teaching programs and practical skills training, ensuring that educational policies are aligned with technological advancements and infrastructure development to support sustainable education.

They also encouraged collaboration between multilateral agencies, governments, and the private sector to drive educational innovation and development effectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

