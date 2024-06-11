President Bola Tinubu has congratulated a former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Muhammadu Uwais, on the special occasion of his birthday.
The president celebrated the eminent jurist, who served the nation in many capacities, including as chairman of the National Judicial Council; chairman of the Nigerian Body of Benchers, and chairman of the Board of Governors of the National Judicial Institute.
President Tinubu extolled the courage, wisdom, and fine thread of brilliance, which ran through the illustrious legal career of the elder statesman.
The president commended Mr Uwais for his service to the nation, acknowledging his role in shaping the foundations of Nigeria’s judiciary.
The president prayed for many more years in good health for the elder statesman and his family.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
June 11, 2024
