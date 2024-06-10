President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd) as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).
The president has also approved the appointment of Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd) as Member of the Commission.
The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.
Other members of the Police Service Commission will be appointed in due course.
|
Furthermore, the president has approved the appointment of Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) with immediate effect.
READ ALSO: Press Attack: Newspaper writes Tinubu over police harassment
The president expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall well-being of the Nigerian police and the nation.
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999