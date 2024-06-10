President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of DIG Hashimu Argungu (Rtd) as the Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC).

The president has also approved the appointment of Onyemuche Nnamani as Secretary and DIG Taiwo Lakanu (Rtd) as Member of the Commission.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

Other members of the Police Service Commission will be appointed in due course.

Furthermore, the president has approved the appointment of Mohammed Sheidu as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Police Trust Fund (NPTF) with immediate effect.

The president expects absolute demonstration of integrity, diligence, and patriotic zeal in the discharge of these important functions for the overall well-being of the Nigerian police and the nation.

Ajuri Ngelale

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

