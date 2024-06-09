The Coalition for Whistleblowers Protection and Press Freedom (CWPPF) has condemned the alleged attack on a journalist by two security guards attached to a branch of First City Monument Bank (FCMB) in Umuahia, Abia State.
PREMIUM TIMES reported how the journalist, Emmanuel Nwazue, who works at Afia TV, was assaulted by the security guards while he was monitoring the indefinite strike declared by the labour unions.
Mr Nwazue told this newspaper that the security guards attacked him and damaged his gadget while he was interviewing some residents about the industrial action last Monday.
The journalist said he was only rescued by some passers-by and witnesses.
‘Violation of human rights’
In a statement on Friday, the CWPPF said the incident amounted to “a blatant violation of his (the journalist’s) fundamental human rights and also disregard for the constitution of Nigeria.”
The group insisted that the Nigerian constitution empowers journalists to inform Nigerians and hold governments accountable.
“Such a condemnable act from the security guards is totally unacceptable,” the statement said.
The CWPPF asked the FCMB to thoroughly investigate the incident and discipline the security guards who allegedly attacked the journalist.
“We also demand a public apology to Mr Emmanuel Nwazue from FCMB.
“Attacks on journalists in the course of their duty have no place in a democracy and must be shunned by all,” the group said.
FCMB silent
When contacted on Thursday, the Group Head, Corporate Affairs of the FCMB, Diran Olojo, asked Adeola Aladejokun, another staff member of the Corporate Affairs Unit of the bank, to respond to enquiries from PREMIUM TIMES.
Mr Aladejokun promised to comment on the incident at 4 p.m. on Thursday. He would call back an hour after and ask for more time to respond but failed to do so several days later.
