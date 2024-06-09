The President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, says Nigerians no longer need to travel abroad for legislative training given the standard of facilities and professionals at the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS).
Mr Akpabio, who said this when he visited the institute on Friday in Abuja, described the institute as “Nigeria’s Cambridge and Harvard Universities.”
“With this infrastructure, Nigerians no longer need to travel overseas for legislative training; this is our own Cambridge and Harvard,” Mr Akpabio said.
Meanwhile, the Director-General of NILDS, Abubakar Sulaiman, unveiled NILDS’s latest publication,”25 Years of Democracy and Development in Nigeria.” during the Senate President’s visit.
The publication, which features a foreword by Mr Akpabio, chronicles Nigeria’s democratic journey and development since 1999.
Nigeria returned to democratic governance in 1999 after several years of military rule.
From 1999 to date, the country has experienced 25 years of democracy without a break.
Accompanied by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele; Osita Ngwu, Asuquo Ekpenyong, Abiru Adetokunbo, Mr Akpabio commended the efforts of the management of the institute
In a similar development, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Maimounatou Ibrahima, has sought NILDS’ assistance in the area of capacity development of parliamentarians and their support staff during a visit to the institute.
The DG of the institute, Mr Sulaiman, a professor, assured the Institute’s readiness to provide its services to the ECOWAS Parliament, emphasising the institute’s commitment to advancing the overall well-being of the sub-region.
(NAN)
