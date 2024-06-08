Operatives of the Ibadan Zonal Directorate of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrerrested 127 suspected internet fraudsters in Ondo State.
The alleged internet fraudsters were arrested in an early morning sting operation at a “Yahoo Party” held simultaneously at Signature and Abah Clubs on Saturday, 8 June 2024 in Akure, Ondo State.
Credible intelligence showed that the alleged “Yahoo party” was initially scheduled for Wednesday, June 5, 2024 but was later moved to Saturday to beat security and intelligence networks of the EFCC.
The suspects have given useful information to investigators of the directorate, EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, said in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES on Saturday.
|
Items recovered from them include ten exotic cars, phones, laptops, motor-cycle, wristwatches and many incriminating documents
The “Yahoo Party” suspects will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded, Mr Oyewale said.
