A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Caroline Initiative, has empowered school girls with pads and educational materials in Lagos State.

The group, in a statement published on Friday, noted that the event tagged: “Pad a Girl,” held at Dynamos College, was aimed at promoting menstrual hygiene and support academic development.

According to the statement, the outreach saw a significant turnout of enthusiastic young girls, who benefited from the resources provided.

The organisation noted that the outreach addresses “the critical issue of menstrual hygiene management, which remains a significant barrier to education for many girls in Nigeria.”

Outreach objectives

By providing sanitary pads, the organisation said its aims to reduce absenteeism and empower girls to attend school with confidence and dignity.

Also, it distributed sanitary pads to each girl that could last for a specific time and educational materials like notebooks and pens were also given to aid their studies.

In his remarks, the founder of the initiative, Quadri Adejumo, said education is a change driver, and that no girl deserves to miss school due to lack of proper menstrual hygiene products.

“And that is why we made this possible. Through this outreach, we are providing menstrual supplies and a safe environment where girls can thrive academically and personally,” Mr Adejumo, a journalist, said.

Mr Adejumo reiterated the organisation’s commitment to creating a world where every child can reach their full potential.

“This is not our first, and surely, won’t be last. We’ve enacted projects to improve the lives of children, and we are committed to doing more.

“Recently, we had a school outreach for primary school kids in Ibadan. And in months to come, we’ll do many. Thanks to the ones supporting us,” he said.

The event featured interactive sessions where the health experts and volunteers shared vital information, addressing concerns and ensuring the girls understood how to manage their menstrual health effectively.

According to the organisation, its objectives are to provide sanitary pads, to reduce school absenteeism, and to empower girls to attend school with confidence and dignity.

Menstrual hygiene

The National Library of Medicine defines menstrual hygiene as the practice of managing menstruation in a hygienic and safe way, using materials that are culturally and socially acceptable, and having access to facilities and services that enable women and girls to change and dispose of their menstrual materials safely and with dignity.

Menstrual hygiene management includes: using clean and absorbent materials to absorb menstrual blood, changing materials regularly, washing hands with soap and water after changing materials, and having access to private and safe facilities for changing and disposal.

About Caroline Initiative

Caroline Initiative is a charity hub focused on empowering children, with the mission to create a world where every child can reach their full potential.

The organisation aims to improve the lives of children through various projects and initiatives.

Its other projects are on menstrual health and hygiene for schoolgirls and educational projects for primary school kids in Ibadan.

