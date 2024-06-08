Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has hailed the Supreme Court for overturning the conviction of a firm linked to him for fraud.

The Federal High Court had in a case filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2018 convicted the firm, Melrose General Services Limited, over an alleged N3.5 billion fraud.

The Court of Appeal affirmed the judgement but the Supreme Court overturned it on Friday.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Yusuph Olaniyonu, on Saturday, Mr Saraki said the judgement of the apex court vindicates his stance that the case was politically motivated and targeted at destroying his political career.

The EFC had on 27 April, 2018, secured judgment for the final forfeiture of N1.4 billion which it claimed Melrose General Services Limited obtained from the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) through false claims.

The firm was allegedly linked to Mr Saraki, who also served as the chairman of the NGF during his earlier role as governor of Kwara State.

Dissatisfied with the verdict of Justice Cecilia Olatoregun, and the Court of Appeal which in May 2019, resolved the four contentious issues in favour of the EFCC, the firm headed to the Supreme Court.

Delivering judgment on Friday, the court panel led by Justice Akomaye Agim set aside the judgments of the lower courts.

Reacting on his handle on the social media platform, X, Mr Saraki said the judgement has revealed the truth and affirmed his innocence.

“As much as this case was between the EFCC and Melrose General Services Limited, it was a proxy war, with Melrose serving as a mere pawn in a larger scheme to victimise and persecute me.

“It was always clear that this case was a thinly veiled attempt by the Buhari administration to weaponise the legal system for political gain.

“The allegations of “Paris Club Fraud” were nothing more than a smokescreen designed to weaken the institution of my office, undermine my political career, and tarnish my reputation through spurious accusations similar to the Code of Conduct Tribunal, which also acquitted me of all charges.

“As I said in my first appearance at the CCT, this is a politically motivated case. The case was trumped up in the first instance because I emerged as the President of the Senate against the wishes of certain forces.

“The fact that this case was even brought to court, based on dubious evidence and procedural irregularities, is proof of the length that some people will go to manipulate the legal system for political gain. It was a disservice to the Nigerian people and a waste of our limited but valuable judicial resources,” Mr Saraki said.

“I am profoundly grateful to the Almighty Allah, the ultimate arbiter of justice, for guiding the Supreme Court to this righteous verdict. I applaud the judiciary for their meticulous examination of the evidence and adherence to due process, which has ensured that justice prevailed. I also thank Melrose’s legal team for their tireless efforts in bringing this case to a just conclusion.

“Moving forward, we all have to canvas for fairness in the fight against corruption. We should see this verdict as an inspiration to champion the rule of law, promote democracy and its institutions, and tolerate divergent views,” he stated.

