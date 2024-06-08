The recent tragic incident in Aba, Abia State, where four soldiers were killed, has been strongly condemned by Pascal Atuma, a Nigerian filmmaker living in Canada. He also appreciated the immediate action taken by the state governor in response to the attack.

Gunmen attacked and killed the soldiers at the Obikabia Junction in Aba, Abia State, as reported by PREMIUM TIMES on 30 May.

President Bola Tinubu has promised to take decisive action against those responsible for the unrest in the region.

Abia State Governor Alex Otti, during his visit to the families of the deceased soldiers, encouraged the remaining soldiers to stay alert and not let the loss of their comrades affect their morale.

Mr Otti said on Friday also that N5 million has been added to the N25 million bounty he earlier placed on the killers of five soldiers.

The security threats in Abia State and the South Eastern geopolitical zone of Nigeria have caused concern among many citizens, including well-known businessman and celebrity barman Pascal Okechukwu, also known as Cubana Chief Priest, who expressed his sorrow over the decrease in traditional activities in the region due to insecurity.

Collective efforts

The 52-year-old filmmaker, known for his strong stance on political matters, shared his thoughts on public officeholders and their performances in a statement on Friday.

The socially conscious filmmaker also called on collective efforts to stem insecurity in the country, lamenting the breakdown of security initiatives in the southeast.

Mr Atuma, whose breakout directorial debut, ‘My American Nurse,’ premiered at the 2006 Pan African Film Festival in the United States, stressed the importance of empowering security personnel not only in the Southeast but also nationwide, particularly in the Northeast, where bandits and terrorists are highly active.

In addition to lauding the Otti-led administration in Abia State, the filmmaker highlighted the need for collaboration between the residents and security forces.

He noted: ‘‘This collaboration would involve the community actively protecting and assisting the police and military by providing reliable information about the region’s misfits and criminals causing havoc. Bounties are a great way to discourage them, but at the end of the day, they might even get used to it. The right thing is to tackle this menace from the roots so that it is contained.’’

The filmmaker also called the citizens of Abia State to abide by the law and offer their utmost assistance to the military and police in safeguarding the state.

Partisanship

Mr Atuma, also the Chairperson/CEO of TABIC Records Ltd., a musical record label, encouraged the governor to remain steadfast and urged the people of Abia to support the government’s efforts to maintain security and continue the state’s development.

He said: “Recently, I have restrained myself from speaking about public office holders or expressing my thoughts on their performances. You see, I have seen how partisanship has overtaken objectivity, more often than not, in these types of conversations enough to know that most times, they lead to nowhere. At the same time, I have also travelled the world a lot, enough to understand what good leadership and encouraging followership mean to society.

“We need to stay focused on building the state and, as John Maxwell said, Mr Governor should continue to show us the way in a manner that exemplifies quality leadership.”

Mr Atuma is a multi-award-winning actor, screenwriter, film producer, film director, and comedian who moved to the United States in 1995 after attending Government College Umuahia and the University of Port Harcourt in Rivers State.

