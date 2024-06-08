Doyin Okupe, a former director general of the Peter Obi 2023 Presidential Campaign Organisation, has said he now considers President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), who he campaigned against during last year’s electioneering, to be the best presidential candidate.

Mr Okupe appeared on Channels Television prime time programme, Politics Today, on Friday.

He said with his performance as governor of Lagos State between 1999 and 2007, Mr Tinubu was more competent to serve as Nigeria’s president compared with his rival presidential candidates, including Mr Obi.

“Let me tell you, of all the people that actually ran for president in 2023, you know by benefit of hindsight, Bola Tinubu is the best,” said Mr Okupe, while fielding questions from the Channels TV anchor, Seun Okinbaloye.

“I’m telling you, by benefit of hindsight, I have seen Peter Obi with Atiku Abubakar…Many people are not aware (that) I knew Bola Tinubu so many years ago. We have interacted.”

Mr Okupe served as the director-general of the Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi’s campaign organisation until he stepped down following his conviction for money laundering in December 2022.

The Federal High Court in Abuja sentenced Mr Okupe to jail for “money laundering and criminal diversion” of about N702 million from the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) while he was serving as an aide to then President Goodluck Jonathan in 2012. The NSA office was then headed by Sambo Dasuki.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Mr Okupe, however, avoided going to jail by paying the fine option offered by the court.

The Ogun State-born medical doctor turned politician started distancing himself from Mr Obi and his Labour Party in the aftermath of last year’s presidential election won by Mr Tinubu.

In January 2024, he defected from the Labour Party, citing ideological differences.

Mr Okupe had served under the Peoples Democractic Party (PDP)-led administrations of then-Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Jonathan as a presidential spokesperson.

Support for Tinubu

The 72-year-old said on Friday that he had not seen Mr Tinubu in the last seven to eight years, but “in terms of capacity, capability, and you know commitment and knowledge”, he was more suitable as a presidential candidate.

He spoke glowingly of Mr Tinubu, citing his credentials that were already in existence before the 2023 presidential election. Yet he chose to support Mr Obi, a rival candidate,in the election.

“You know people keep underestimating what he did in Lagos, what he did in Lagos was a wonderful job. I went and I met and I sat with him for three(3) hours and he took me through what they were doing and what they will do …and I was impressed, I was heavily impressed,” Mr Okupe said.

The politician urged Nigerians to be patient with Mr Tinubu by giving him time to prove his capacity to govern, adding that one year was too small to pass a verdict on his administration.

Stance on new minimum wage agitation

Speaking on the agitation for new minimum wage by organised labour unions in the country, Mr Okupe said state governments should not be forced to pay more than they could afford.

But he shied away from the persistent wasteful spending and lavish lifestyles of officials at the state and federal levels, despite the economic hardship in the country.

He suggested that the federal government and state government could have two separate minimum wage templates, a position the labour unions are opposed to.

“This minimum wage cannot be across the board and it is not an affair of the NGF,” Mr Okupe maintained on Friday.

Reacting to the recently suspended strike embarked upon by the organised labour to agitate for new minimum wage, Mr Okupe said such an industrial action should be the last resort.

Urging the government not to always wait till when there was a strike before taking action, he recommended that dialogue should be used as an instrument of negotiation between the government and labour unions.

He also urged the government to prioritise the welfare of workers, emphasising that labour matters should be handled by those with conscience and patriotic spirit.

But he also agreed with a statement made by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, describing the shutting down of the national grid by the labour unions during the strike as a treasonable felony.

Okupe’s political trajectory

Mr Okupe has crisscrossed various political parties since Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999.

He started the Fourth Republic as a member of the PDP, serving as then-President Obasanjo’s special assistant on media and publicity. In 2002, he unsuccessfully ran for the party’s Ogun State governorship ticket.

In 2012, then-President Jonathan appointed him as his senior special assistant on public affairs.

It was when he was serving in this capacity that he took the money that led to his trial and conviction for money laundering from the NSA office.

In July 2017, he left the the PDP to join Accord Party.

Barely a year after, Accord Party expelled him and he subsequently rejoined the PDP.

On rejoining the PDP, he served as the media publicist for the presidential campaign of Bukola Saraki, who was seeking to pick the party’s presidential ticket ahead of the 2019 presidential election. Mr Saraki ended up losing the ticket to former Nigeria’s Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, who also ran unsuccessfully for president like Mr Obi in 2023.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election, Mr Okupe joined the Labour Party, and stood in as its presidential candidate’s running mate until the substantive vice-presidential candidate was picked.

He remained in Labour Party until January 2024, when he resigned his membership of the party.

Reacting to his defection, the Labour Party said it was unsurprising for a traditional politician like him to move from one party to another, including the ones he previously abandoned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

