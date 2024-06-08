Nigeria’s head coach, Finidi George, expressed mixed emotions after the Super Eagles were held to a 1-1 draw by South Africa in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.

While acknowledging the team’s sluggish start and the disappointment of not securing a win, Finidi praised the team’s improved performance in the second half. “In the second half, immediately we scored that goal, we took over. We had a couple of moments when they threatened a bit but we had all the shots, all the chances to have won it. I think it was not a bad second half,” he said.

The draw marks Nigeria’s third consecutive stalemate in the qualifiers, leaving them in a precarious second-from-bottom position in Group C.

Finidi emphasised the importance of a quick start, stating, “I felt we should have done a little bit better or entered the game a little bit quicker. It didn’t happen so we conceded that goal.”

However, he remained optimistic about the team’s future. “The players reacted so well in the second half. It’s not the best result we wanted, but a draw is better than losing and we will get our heads up and see how we can win the next match.”

Looking ahead, Coach George acknowledged the pressure: “I’ve said it before you either get three results in football; you lose, draw or you win. Today is a day where we needed that win and we got to draw., but the performance in the second half was really outstanding.”

With a crucial match against the Benin Republic looming on Monday, the coach knows victory is essential as Nigeria’s hope of a seventh appearance at the Mundial is now in severe danger.

For many analysts, the draw against South Africa leaves Nigeria with a lot to do in the remaining qualifiers.

They will need to find a way to convert their chances and pick up victories if they are to secure their place at the World Cup.

The Super Eagles will be under immense pressure to deliver a win in Abidjan and keep their World Cup dreams alive.

