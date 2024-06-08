The Rivers State Government has approved N19.6 billion for the reconstruction of the State House of Assembly Complex demolished six months ago.

The approval was given at the State Executive Council meeting presided by Governor Siminalayi Fubara at Government House, Port Harcourt, on Friday, the governor’s spokesperson, Chukwudi Nelson, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

The complex was demolished about two months after a section was bombed following an impeachment attempt on Governor Fubara by Wike-backed lawmakers.

Hours after its demolition, Mr Fubara presented the N800 billion 2024 budget proposal to a four-member assembly loyal to him.

How Government justified demolition

The state government had attributed the demolition of the complex to structural defects arising from explosion and fire outbreak.

Joseph Johnson, the state commissioner for information said the incident rendered the building unfit for human use, adding that there were visible cracks on the walls and the entire structure looked frail and unsafe for legislative business.

Mr Johnson said that professional advice was sought on the integrity of the building, after Governor Fubara inspection visit to determine the level of damage.

“After the assessment of the integrity of the complex, experts warned the government that continuing to use the building in its present state would be disastrous.

“The government had tried all cost-saving measures towards the repair of the complex until it bowed to the superior view of rebuilding the complex to a more befitting edifice,” he said.

Rivers assembly crisis

Rivers State has been enmeshed in political crisis as a result of the battle over the control of political structure in the oil-rich state between Messrs Wike and Fubara.

The assembly was attacked after lawmakers backed by Mr Wike initiated an impeachment against Governor Fubara.

The crisis has battered the state legislature, splitting lawmakers into two factions —- one with 27 members loyal to Mr Wike while the other, with just four members, is loyal to Governor Fubara.

Both factions held parallel sittings at different occasions. While the four-member assembly loyal to Governor Fubara held their sitting at Government House, Mr Wike-backed lawmakers continued their sittings at a section of the assembly complex, apparently the reason it was demolished by the state government.

Mr Johnson, after the demolition, said the state government has provided an alternative venue for the lawmakers at Government House pending the reconstruction of the complex.

Contract for reconstruction

At the State Executive Council meeting on Friday, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Special Projects, Roland Obed-Whyte told reporters that contract for the reconstruction of the assembly complex has been awarded to Monier Construction Company Nigeria Limited (MCC) at the cost of N19.6 billion with nine months completion duration.

“This Rivers State House of Assembly Building Complex is made up of about 34 ensuite offices, two storey building with elevator, gallery, meeting rooms and conference hall.

“It also includes the renovation and refurbishing of other existing structures within the House of Assembly Complex. It also includes the provision of ambulance and other external works.”

The state government also announced the award of contracts totaling N74.9 billion.

Besides the reconstruction of the assembly complex, other contracts awarded include construction of Kalaibiama/Epellema Road, and completion of four zonal hospitals across the State.

Also approved are the renovation of Bonny General Hospital, renovation and upgrade of Neuropsychiatric Hospital, Rumuigbo and construction of new General Hospital at Rumuigbo in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State.

