The Federal High Court of Nigeria says it will commence issuance of electronic affidavits by 1 July.

This is part of a new policy contained in the Practice Direction issued by the Chief Judge, John Tsoho, a statement from the court said on Friday.

The statement signed by the court’s Chief Registrar, Sulaiman Hassan, said Mr Tsoho issued the practice directions in “exercise of his powers as conferred by Orders 57 and 58 of the Federal High Court(Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 and all other powers enabling him in that respect.”

Objectives

Giving insights into the purposes of the policy, the Chief Registrar explained that it would ensure “efficient, transparent and prompt issuance of E-Affidavits in compliance with global best practices.”

He added that the policy would protect the interests of litigants and other users who desire the use of E-Affidavit.

Implementation

The statement explained that all E-Affidavits shall emanate from designated e-filing units of the court.

It added that the E-Affidavit shall be in an electronic format with such specialised features as approved by the court.

Court users desirous of the E-Affidavit are required to make an online application for the document on the Federal High Court official website.

To ensure an efficient implementation of the policy, the Chief Judge will set up a task force, the statement said.

The court clarified that the E-Affidavit “shall not be a replacement for the manually sworn affidavit.”

“The aim of these Practice Directions is to ensure data protection in a user-friendly automated system of deposing to E-Affidavits,” the court said.

Read the full statement below:

“PRESS RELEASE

*FEDERAL HIGH COURT OF NIGERIA ISSUES PRACTICE DIRECTIONS ON USE OF

E-AFFIDAVIT*

The Federal High Court of Nigeria wishes to notify the general public of its Practice Directions on the newly introduced Electronic Affidavit (E-Affidavit).

The Chief Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria, the Honorable Justice John Terhemba Tsoho, OFR, KSS, FCIArb.(UK), in exercise of his powers as conferred by Orders 57 and 58 of the Federal High Court(Civil Procedure) Rules 2019 and all other powers enabling him in that respect, has made the following Practice Directions:

ORDER I

APPLICABILITY

1. These Practice Directions shall, save to the extent as maybe otherwise directed by The Honorable, The Chief Judge, apply to E- Affidavits issuing from the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

2. ⁠ORDER II

OBJECTIVES AND GUIDING PRINCIPLES

1. Whereas E-Affidavits issued by the Federal High Court are accepted globally and internationally, the purpose of this Practice Directions is to carry into effect for various purposes, the new E-Affidavit regime to be adopted by the Court particularly in;

a. Ensuring efficient, transparent and prompt issuance of E-Affidavits in compliance with global best practices.

b. Protecting the interests of litigants and other users who desire the use of E-Affidavit.

c. Regulating standard of issuance of E-Affidavit upon payment of prescribed fees.

ORDER III

IMPLEMENTATION OF E-AFFIDAVIT REGIME

1. Without prejudice to the provisions of the Federal High Court (Civil Procedure) Rules, 2019 and the Oaths Act, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2010; all E-Affidavits of the Federal High Court shall emanate from the designated E-filling Unit of the Court.

2. The E-Affidavit shall be in an electronic format with such specialized features as approved by the Court.

3. The application shall be made online from the official website of the Court.

4. The E-Affidavit software would be implemented by the E-filling Unit under the supervision of the Deputy Chief Registrar (Litigation).

5. For the purpose of swearing to an E-Affidavit under this provision, a deponent to the E-Affidavit shall upload his application electronically through a platform approved by the Chief Judge.

6. A task force shall be set up under the hand of the Chief Judge to give effect to this innovation.

7. The cost of each E-Affidavit shall be as approved and/or reviewed by the Chief Judge from time to time.

8. The Honorable, the Chief Judge may review this Practice Directions and/or issue further directives upon any prevailing circumstance.

ORDER IV

CITATION

These Practice Directions shall be cited as the Federal High Court (Practice Direction on E-Affidavit), 2024

COMMENCEMENT

These Practice Directions shall take effect from the 1st day of July, 2024.

EXPLANATORY NOTE

1. The E-Affidavit shall not be a replacement for the manually sworn affidavit.

2. The aim of these Practice Directions is to ensure data protection in a user-friendly automated system of deposing to E-Affidavits.

Signed

*SULAIMAN AMIDA HASSAN, ESQ.

CHIEF REGISTRAR

FEDERAL HIGH COURT OF NIGERIA.”

