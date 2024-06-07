The Edo State Government has sympathised with the Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate in the state, Olumide Akpata, over the removal of his campaign billboards.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Edo, Chris Nehikhare, said this in a statement on Friday in Benin.

Mr Nehikhare said the government condemned any form of vandalism and urged all parties involved to address such issues through proper channels.

“We acknowledge the concerns raised by Mr Olumide Akpata regarding the removal of his campaign billboards.

“The Edo State Government condemns any form of vandalism and urges all parties involved to address such issues through proper channels.

“While we understand Mr Akpata’s frustration, we encourage him to engage with the relevant agencies responsible for the management of signage, to settle any outstanding bills or disputes.

“Threats of violence or disobedience have no place in our democratic process, and all parties should conduct themselves with decorum and respect for the law.

“It is essential that we focus on constructive dialogue and peaceful engagement, rather than resorting to tactics that may incite division or unrest,” Mr Nehikhare said.

He said that the government remained committed to upholding the rule of law and would address any disruptive behaviour, regardless of one’s status or affiliation.

The commissioner urged Mr Akpata to prioritise addressing the internal challenges within his party and work toward fostering unity and stability.

He urged all to strive to promote a peaceful and inclusive electoral process, for the benefit of all citizens.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Mr Akpata had earlier at a press conference accused the Edo State Government of being responsible for the vandalised campaign billboards.

The Edo governorship election will be held on 21 September.

