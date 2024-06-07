Romanus Ezeokonkwo, a professor and the incumbent deputy vice-chancellor, Administration at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has been elected as the acting vice-chancellor of the university.
The university spokesperson, Okwun Omeaku, made the disclosure in a statement issued at the end of the 422nd session of the Senate in Nsukka on Friday
He said that Mr Ezeokonkwo won by 200 votes in the election conducted by the senate at its session on Friday.
According to him, Mr Ezeokonkwo defeated another professor, Johnson Urama, who is the deputy vice-chancellor Academic in UNN and Daniel Nwachukwu, a professor and the deputy vice-chancellor, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus.
“Ezeokonkwo scored 200 votes to defeat Urama and Nwachukwu who scored 180 and 25 votes respectively,” he said.
The spokesperson noted that the position of the vice-chancellor became vacant following the end of the tenure of Charles Igwe, whose five year-tenure would end on June 10.
(NAN)
