Romanus Ezeokonkwo, a professor and the incumbent deputy vice-chancellor, Administration at the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), has been elected as the acting vice-chancellor of the university.

The university spokesperson, Okwun Omeaku, made the disclosure in a statement issued at the end of the 422nd session of the Senate in Nsukka on Friday

He said that Mr Ezeokonkwo won by 200 votes in the election conducted by the senate at its session on Friday.

According to him, Mr Ezeokonkwo defeated another professor, Johnson Urama, who is the deputy vice-chancellor Academic in UNN and Daniel Nwachukwu, a professor and the deputy vice-chancellor, University of Nigeria Enugu Campus.

“Ezeokonkwo scored 200 votes to defeat Urama and Nwachukwu who scored 180 and 25 votes respectively,” he said.

The spokesperson noted that the position of the vice-chancellor became vacant following the end of the tenure of Charles Igwe, whose five year-tenure would end on June 10.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

