Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Friday inaugurated a Paediatric Sickle Cell Centre at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the centre was donated to LASUTH by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals (OSSAP-SDGs).

Mr Sanwo-Olu said the centre would provide comprehensive care that includes early diagnosis, advanced treatment, and continued management to children suffering from the debilitating sickle cell condition.

According to him, the centre will serve as a hub for research and education and foster a greater awareness and deeper understanding of sickle cell disease.

“This will not only transform our total healthcare landscape but will add to the number of childcare facilities that already exist in our state health institutions.

“It will raise the capacity of the state’s medical services and, very importantly, contribute to improving the state’s infant and maternal mortality index,” he said.

The governor noted that the centre would provide an environment where children could receive holistic care tailored to their needs, from medical treatment to psychological support.

“We believe that this will ensure that every child that has an opportunity to come to this facility will come out healthier, better, and they’ll be able to fulfil their life,” he said.

Earlier, the Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Tunji Alausa, restated the Federal Government’s commitment to combat non-communicable diseases and improve healthcare outcomes for Nigerians.

Mr Alausa said that sickle cell disease, alongside malaria, cancer, hypertension, diabetes, and other non-communicable diseases, represents a substantial health burden for the country, worsening morbidity and mortality of citizens.

“At the federal level, we recognise the urgent need to address these challenges and are committed to building a robust infrastructure to manage and mitigate the impact in collaboration with our subnational government.

“The establishment of this state-of-the-art Sickle Cell Centre is a testament to the dedication of the SDG office to provide quality healthcare and infrastructure to our people.

“This centre is not merely a building, it is a beacon of hope for many and a cornerstone of our strategy to enhance healthcare services nationwide,” he said.

The minister stressed the importance of leveraging the resources to its fullest potential, ensuring that it delivers on its promise to improve lives.

Mr Alausa advised subnational governments to form strategic partnerships for healthcare and human capital development, stressing that through collaboration, a resilient healthcare system capable of meeting the demand of the population would emerge.

He commended the Lagos State government and OSSAP-SDGs on their partnership to provide top-tier cancer care to children and their commitment to innovative research.

Also, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, said the centre would enhance the quality of care for children with Sickle Cell disease.

Mrs Orelope-Adefulire noted that the centre was an intervention to reduce the number of under-five child mortality and strengthen the attainment of SDG targets in the country.

Contributing, the Chief Medical Director LASUTH, Adetokunbo Fabamwo, said Nigeria had one of the highest rates of sickle cell disease globally, with up to three million people living with the condition.

Mr Fabamwo noted that the condition contributes significantly to childhood morbidity and mortality.

“It is, therefore, apt to have a centre like this to offer preventive and therapeutic care to child sufferers.

“The establishment of this centre takes a huge chunk of load off the usually crowded therapeutic clinics and wards,” he said.

