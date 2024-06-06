Peter Obi, Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has said that the Obidient Movement is not domiciled in one political party.
Mr Obi said this in a statement by his spokesperson, Yunusa Tanko, on Thursday in Awka, the Anambra State capital.
He said that membership of the movement cuts across political party, tribe, religion or geopolitical region.
“I like to categorically state that the Obidient movement is not a directorate in any particular political party.
|
“Any individual or individuals claiming to be leaders of this non-existent directorate are simply not members of the broader Obidient Movement.
“There may be a youth mobilisation directorate in political parties but the Obidient movement is far beyond a particular political party.
“The Obidient Movement is a diverse and inclusive collective that transcends traditional political, religious, and ethnic affiliations.
“It is not domiciled within any particular party or headquartered in any particular part of the country, its membership spans across Africa and the globe, comprising individuals from various backgrounds,” he said.
READ ALSO: Why Peter Obi visited Labour Party national secretariat – Spokesperson
Mr Obi further said that the movement was propelled by a shared vision guided by the principles of adaptive and transformative change, progress, discipline, and democratic values.
He said that loyalists of the movement were seeking to foster positive change through a commitment to integrity, honesty and accountability by rejecting deceitful behaviours.
“I want this to serve as a clarification that the Obidient Movement operates independently, and that its membership is not limited to any particular party.”
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999