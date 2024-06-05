Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has urged pilgrims embarking on this year’s hajj to serve as exemplary ambassadors of the state and country by avoiding any behaviour that could tarnish their reputation.

While addressing the pilgrims at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on Tuesday, Mr Fubara encouraged them to offer special prayers for the blessings and development of Nigeria, acknowledging their privilege to undertake the sacred journey.

He charged them to conduct themselves in a manner that would bring honour and pride to Rivers State and the nation, emphasising the importance of their role as representatives of the country in the holy land.

“I wish you well and also say you’re privileged to embark on this holy journey. What you owe the country and state is prayers for a better country and better state. We believe strongly that you’re going to be good ambassadors to us.

” You will not do anything to bring any form of shame to us, so I want to join the Hajj Commission and every one that has supported in one way or the other to say journey mercy. Come back with blessings that will bring development and growth to our dear country.”

BTA support

Mr Fubara disclosed that he was aware that pilgrims were having challenges with their Basic Travel Allowances (BTA).

He said he provided additional BTA of $300 to each pilgrim, bringing to $720 each of them would have, whether under public or private quota.

He said his wish for them is to carry out their religious obligations conveniently and to have the capacity to carry out their hadaya rite with ease.

Commending the governor, Sole Administrator, Rivers State Muslim Pilgrims Board, Diepriye Abdulrasaq, commended Mr Fubara for his kind gesture to sponsor the pilgrims to this year’s Hajj, noting that without God and the governor’s fatherly support, the exercise would not have been successful.

He said the Muslim community in Rivers State was excited about the priority attention the governor has given to the welfare of Muslims in the state since his assumption of office and assured that Muslims will continue to be law-abiding citizens and pray for Rivers State as a mark of gratitude for his goodwill.

According to Mr Abdulrasaq, this year’s pilgrims consist of 45 state-sponsored persons, while five are self-sponsored.

The National Hajj Commission has airlifted over 40,000 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia. A total of 65,000 pilgrims are expected to participate in the 2024 Hajj.

