President Bola Tinubu congratulated Claudia Sheinbaum on her historic election as the first female President of the United Mexican States (Mexico).
Ms Sheinbaum won the Mexican presidential election by a landslide, becoming the first female president in the country since its independence in 1821.
President Tinubu stated that the election of President-elect Sheinbaum emphasises the voices of women in government, shatters the political glass ceiling, and sends a reverberating message across the world that women must not only be participants but principal architects in shaping and implementing decisions affecting the lives of many.
On behalf of the government and people of Nigeria, the President congratulated the people of Mexico and called for the strengthening of bilateral ties between both nations across areas of mutual interest.
|
Ajuri Ngelale
Special Adviser to the President
(Media & Publicity)
June 5, 2024
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999