President Bola Tinubu congratulated the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry, William Kumuyi, on his 83rd birthday.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday in Abuja.

The president commended Mr Kumuyi for his dedication and service not only to God but to humanity, especially the underprivileged and the downtrodden.

“President Tinubu rejoices with the Founder and General Superintendent of the Deeper Christian Life Ministry on this special occasion and celebrates his many years of defining impact as a leader, author, and teacher within and beyond the frontiers of Nigeria.

“President Tinubu notes the spiritual leader’s zeal in exercising his divine mantle for the promotion of peace, good neighbourliness, and pristine values as demonstrated by the Lord Jesus Christ,” said the statement.

The president prayed for many more years in good health for the Lord’s servant and his family.

(NAN)

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

