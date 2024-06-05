Governor Charles Soludo has appointed Chidi Odinkalu, a former chairperson of the National Human Rights Commission, as pro-chancellor and chairperson of the Governing Council of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, Igbariam, Anambra State.

A spokesperson to Mr Soludo, Christian Aburime, disclosed in a statement on Tuesday in Awka.

Mr Aburime said that the new council was assembled with a focus on excellence, integrity and strategic leadership.

The statement said that the council would provide guidance and oversight for the continued growth and development of the state-owned university.

Other members of the council are Ifeoma Ekwueme, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Christopher Ndubuisi and Oranu Chidume.

(NAN)

