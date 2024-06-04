The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced a planned one-hour power shutdown at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Wednesday.

The Director of Public Affairs/Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, made this known in a statement on Tuesday, in Lagos.

Ms Orah said that the shutdown, for maintenance, would occur between 1.30 p.m. and 2.30 p.m. at the International Terminal 2 ( ITZ-2).

She said it was a result of the urgent need to verify the issues affecting the Bus Riser 11K VA high tension (HT) panel on the ground floor, North of the International Terminal 2 (ITZ-2) of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

Ms Orah said that FAAN would ensure that the shutdown of power supply was with minimal disruption to flight operations and passenger facilitation.

“The identified airlines, namely Rwanda Air (WB), EgyptAir (MS) and Qatar Air (QR) that operate within the maintenance hour will be relocated for check-in and arrival (parking) formalities at the International Terminal 1(ITZ-1).

“All intending passengers on these flights should please take note.

“The Authority regrets any inconveniences this might cause our stakeholders and the travelling public,” she noted.

Ms Orah said that FAAN was committed to world-class safety standards and service to all airport users. (NAN)

