The days when Nigeria Professional Football League( NPFL) matches are greeted with empty seats at the stadium are gradually disappearing.

While an average of four matches are now being shown weekly on TV by the official broadcasters StarTimes, on their Beta Sports 244 Channel, more fans are dropping to the match centres to give their teams extra support with the season now at the business end.

For this weekend, Lagos and Ibadan had an exceptional atmosphere, attracting not just regular fans but even celebrities who came to cheer their clubs to victory.

Nigerian entertainment stars Funnybone and Yaw were part of a passionate crowd at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, where Sporting Lagos hosted table-toppers Enugu Rangers.

The atmosphere wasn’t just colorful it was equally electrifying, with both teams fighting for different courses.

While the hosts were battling against dropping into the relegation zone, the visitors were working hard to solidify their position at the summit of the log.

In the end, it ended in a barren draw, with both teams evenly sharing the spoils.

Sabi Fans

Rangers International coach Fidelis Ilechukwu couldn’t help but appreciate the fans as his team returned to Enugu with a precious away point.

“From the bottom of my heart, this is to show appreciation to @Rangers_Intl fans in Lagos and, most especially, my Lagos-based “Sabi fans.”

“The support in Lagos was massive yesterday against Sporting Lagos.

Thank you all for the warm reception.🙏🏽🙏🏽” He wrote on his X page

While reflecting on the outcome of the game in Lagos, coach Ilechukwu told Rangers club media the result could have been better.

He said: “I must first thank the fans of Lagos who came out in their numbers to support good football. My players also displayed a good understanding of what we came to Lagos to do. But for the agility of the Sporting goalkeeper, we could have been talking of a better result. We are going back to Enugu to strategise for our next game, which is against Enyimba, and we expect to be at our best to get the result we desire.”

With Sunday’s result, Rangers maintained its stay at the top of the twenty teams log with 61 points from 34 matches, with Enyimba and Remo Stars following closely in 2nd and 3rd positions with 59 points from the same number of matches.

Rangers will next play host to Oriental rivals Enyimba International F.C. at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu, on 9 June in a potential title decider.

“Up Sooting”

In Ibadan, Shooting Stars are pushing hard for at least a continental slot, even if the title may be out of reach.

With the backing of their vociferous supporters, Oluyole Warriors affirmed their superiority over Abia Warriors with an emphatic 4-0 victory at the Lekan Salami Stadium.

That big win has taken the Shooting Stars’ point tally to 56 as they are in the fourth position.

“Love the turnout of fans in Ibadan to watch their darling team Shooting Stars. Gradually, the league is getting to its promise land. I encourage the league management board not to rest on their oars. ” Godwin Odiko, a sports analyst, said after the game in Ibadan.

