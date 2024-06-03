In compliance with the nationwide strike directive by Organised Labour, the Ekiti State chapters of both the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), and Trade Union Congress (TUC), on Monday, shut down offices and paralysed commercial activities in the state.

Our correspondents who monitored the compliance with the strike directive in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital and some local government areas, observed that the state secretariat, and other public offices, including courts and public schools, were totally locked up by workers.

Also, few banks that opened for business were immediately shut when the labour leaders monitoring compliance level invaded them. The banks were mostly located on Bank Road along New Iyin Road.

When PREMIUM TIMES visited the state secretariat, located along the old Governor’s office at Oke-Ori Omi, in Ado Ekiti, the offices were shut.

In most of the places visited, only a handful of political appointees were seen doing skeletal work in their offices.

Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Ekiti, Olatunde Kolapo, had earlier directed the leadership of all affiliate unions in the state to ensure full compliance with the strike, as directed by the national body.

He said the strike had become the last resort, after labour unions had displayed uncommon understanding over the need to improve on workers’ welfare, especially as it had to do with new wages.

He directed that all workers should stay back home until further directive from the national body.

He also called on all leaders of affiliate unions to monitor the strike, and ensure effectiveness.

The doors of some local government headquarters, including Ikole-Ekiti and Oye, schools and courts, were under lock and key as staff abandoned their duties as a result of the ongoing nationwide strike.

Both primary and secondary schools were also deserted, as the gates were locked, while only private schools opened for normal academic work.

