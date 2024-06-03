Leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Taraba State, on Monday, went around Jalingo, the state capital, to enforce compliance with their unions’ ongoing strike action.

Government offices, public schools and banks which earlier refused to comply with the unions’ directive were shut down by the monitoring committee across the state.

The PREMIUM TIMES correspondent, who monitored workers’ compliance at the state secretariat and the federal medical centre at 8:30 a.m., reported that most workers resumed work on the ground that they were yet to receive an official circular.

However, at about 10 a.m., the State Secretariat, House of Assembly and the State High Court complex were closed as officials of the labour unions were seen enforcing compliance with the directive.

Also, students of public primary and secondary schools in the state, who had gone early to school, were seen returning home due to their teachers’ compliance with the strike.

The state chairman of TUC, Sule Albasu, said members of the TUC and the NLC in Taraba agreed to enforce the strike in all parts of the state.

He vowed to continue to enforce the strike until it is suspended.

He said the workers would not relent until their national leaders agreed with the Nigerian government.

“We have also directed our members across the 16 local government councils of the state, including the two special development areas, to make sure that public offices are not opened,” he said.

The NLC chairman, Peter Jediel, said the ongoing action became necessary following the present economic hardship.

He urged President Bola Tinubu and the National Assembly to, as a matter of urgency, address the plights of workers and Nigerians at large.

Bank customers who expressed sadness at the situation, as they could not make transactions, urged the federal government to address the demands of the workers.

The major demand of the NLC and the TUC is for the government to increase the minimum wage of workers to about N400,000 from the current N30,000 based on the increase in the cost of living caused by government policies.

The government, however, says it is only able to pay a minimum wage of N60,000.

