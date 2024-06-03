The Kwara State Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) on Monday in Ilorin, the state capital, called for the use of non-motorised transportation for movement from one place to another.

FRSC Sector commander in the state, Corps Commander Stephen Dawulung, while celebrating the 2024 World Bicycle Day said it would enhance health, equity and sustainability.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme for the 2024 celebration of World Bicycle Day was “promoting health, equity and sustainability through cycling”.

The sector commander said the aim of celebrating the day was to enhance the use of bicycles as a means of transportation.

Mr Dawulung noted that there were many benefits of riding a bicycle, saying that it improves physical fitness, health, as well as build strength and flexibility.

He said it also helps in weight management, through the burning of calories, and could control mental health by helping the body to reduce stress, anxiety and depression.

“Riding bicycle frequently increases mobility and sustains another means of transportation.

“There are environmental benefits of riding bicycle, as it is eco-friendly and reduces carbon emission, as well as being cost effective,” the commander said.

Mr Dawulung however warned that while riding bicycle, there are some safety measures to follow in order to avoid accidents, such as the use of safety helmets and following the rules.

“A bicycle rider should wear reflective clothes for visibility, should not wear gowns, use hand signals when necessary, maintain the movement of the bike and avoid distractions,” he said.

The sector commander therefore enjoined members of the public to get used to non-motorised transportation, in order to help their health status, saying the benefits could not be over emphasised.

