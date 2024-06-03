Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State has reacted to a report that the state revenue agents allegedly caused a fatal road accident in the state.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that many passengers were feared killed in the road crash which occurred on Sunday morning at Oba-Obosi Junction along Onitsha-Owerri Expressway in Idemili South Local Government Area of the state.

However, the Federal Road Safety Corps, Adeoye Irelewuyi, told PREMIUM TIMES Sunday night that three passengers were confirmed dead in the crash.

Mr Irelewuyi added that seven other passengers were injured in the accident.

Six vehicles were involved in the road crash, with witnesses and survivors blaming the revenue collection officials for the accident.

Soludo speaks

Reacting in a statement on Sunday night through his spokesperson, Christian Aburime, Mr Soludo said the state revenue officials did not cause the crash, contrary to the report.

“We categorically state that this allegation is completely untrue. Government revenue officials do not conduct operations on Sundays, and they were not present at the scene of the accident.

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

“The cause of the accident has been traced to a vehicular brake failure of a truck sloping down to Oba and Onitsha from Owerri Axis, leading to the multiple accidents and the associated fatalities,” he said.

The governor stressed that “revenue partners” of the state government can be identified with identification cards and numbers, adding that residents have the right to request identity cards from revenue officers.

He dropped the mobile numbers of revenue authorities in Anambra State and asked residents to contact the authorities when they doubt the authenticity of any government revenue official.

“Moreover, the government revenue service has not authorised anyone or agent for the purposes of revenue collection on the highways, either on State or Federal roads, not to mention weekends,” Mr Soludo said.

Arrest and prosecution of illegal revenue agents

Mr Soludo vowed that, going forward, he would arrest and prosecute illegal revenue collectors found on highways in the state.

The governor said his administration remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of residents of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

