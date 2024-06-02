A violent rainfall and high winds have claimed the lives of at least four traders participating at the North East Trade Fair being held at IBB Square in Bauchi.

On Saturday night, the storm severely damaged tents at the trade fair complex in the state capital, causing the death of two persons at the Gombe and Yobe States’ pavilions.

Later, at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, two more victims who had been hurt in the incident died from their wounds.

A statement issued to the media on Sunday by Ahmed Wakil, the police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the tragedy.

Mr Wakili added that a 31-year older woman, Fatima Isa, was still receiving treatment at the hospital.

He named the victims of the incident as “Abdullahi Abubakar, 38, of Yakubu Wanka, Sadik Ahmed Alfa, 32, of Fadaman Mada, Malam Musa from Maliya Furnitures Tudun Salmanu, and Abdulaziz Abdulrahman from Gombe State.”

Mr Wakili said emergency response teams, under the direction of law enforcement and other security authorities, launched search and rescue efforts after the tragedy.

“Sadly, five people were discovered beneath the collapsed buildings and were sent to the hospital. Fatima Isa “F,” a 31-year-old Inkil patient, is one of the few who is presently undergoing medical attention and making progress towards recovery.

“To deal with the storm’s aftermath, the authorities have done what has to be done, including putting the deceased people in the mortuary.

“Assessments are being made to determine how much property damage the storm caused. Following this regrettable incident, a police presence is being maintained at the square to safeguard public safety and deter criminal activity,” the police said.

Last month, many people were made homeless in Waptan village as a result of a downpour that caused havoc in the Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state.

