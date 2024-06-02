The police have foiled an attempt by suspected thugs to invade the residence of the chairperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State, Abdullahi Abbas.

The police spokesperson in the state, Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Kano.

Mr Kiyawa said on Friday, 31 May, at around 6 p.m., a distress call was received from Chiranchi junction in Gwale Local Government Area of the state.

“It was reported that the thugs, armed with dangerous weapons, were pelting people with stones and attempting to enter the APC chairman’s house,” he said.

Mr Kiyawa said a team led by the divisional police officer, Gwale Division, responded to foil the attempted invasion and restore normalcy to the area.

He said no arrest was made, but investigation revealed that the incident was a fight between two rival gangs, with the masterminds identified as Abdul’Yassar, alias Jonny, Birbiri and Jinjiri Aljan.

Mr Kiyawa said efforts were underway to apprehend the suspects, saying a “round-the-clock” patrol has been intensified in the area to prevent further disturbances.

“The police are working tirelessly to ensure the safety and security of all citizens in Kano State, and this swift and decisive action is a testament to their commitment to protecting the community,” he said.

He assured residents that the police were on top of the situation.

‘We have mapped out security measures to enable residents to move on with their legitimate activities without threats to lives and property.

”We are appealing to all law-abiding and peace-loving residents to volunteer timely and credible information on the movement of suspected characters in their midst for prompt security actions,” he added.

(NAN)

