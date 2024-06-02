Vice President Kashim Shettima on Saturday in Ilorin said the present administration led by President Bola Tinubu has never influenced the electoral process.

Mr Shettima, while speaking during the 30th anniversary of Yusuf Ali’s Ghalib Chambers, explained why President Tinubu decided to steer clear of the electoral process.

He said this was because of Mr Tinubu’s belief in political freedom, fair play and justice.

“President Tinubu never influenced electoral process and we (at the Presidency) never used instruments of office to haunt or hound perceived opponents,” the vice president said.

Mr Shettima said democracy can only survive by adherence to the rule of law and quality of governance, not necessarily by the system of government.

The Guest Speaker of the occasion, Babatunde Fashola, noted that the call in some quarters for the reintroduction of the parliamentary system of government might be wrong.

Mr Fashola, a former Minister of Works and Housing, advised those calling for the reintroduction to reflect deeper.

”They should reflect on whether the reasons which caused its collapse in the First Republic had been sorted out or not.”

He submitted that only quality governance would shape the society, not the system of government.

“Nigeria once practised this parliamentary system, but it failed and led the country into unwarranted disaster.

“Let us think deeply on why the parliamentary system failed us and ask ourselves if we have overcome those reasons,” Mr Fashola said.

The guest speaker suggested liberal democracy that would ensure better and improved livelihood of Nigerians, rather than calling for a change of system of government.

Mr Fashola commended the celebrant, Yusuf Ali, who is a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), for his robust contribution to the nation’s legal system.

Earlier, the Founder of Ghalib Chambers, Mr Ali, thanked God for all he achieved, saying “My heart is full of gratitude, humility and deepest appreciation to Almighty Allah who is the Creator and the Divine Architect.

“As I reflect on the journey, I am reminded of the countless times Allah intervened, guided, and blessed me, even when all hope seemed lost.”

Mr Ali thanked his parents, teachers, clients and those who shared their wisdom and expertise with him, regardless of the setting or circumstance, his siblings, children and his late wife.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many dignitaries graced the occasion, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola.

The list of dignitaries in attendance also included the Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, and the Founder of Al-Hikma University, Ilorin, Abdulraheem Oladimeji.

NAN reports that the Ghalib Chambers compiled a compendium of over 450 pages, launched by Vice President Shettima, as part of the anniversary and contribution to the legal and general community.

