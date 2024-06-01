The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) title race heats up this weekend with an intriguing twist: some key players have been called up for Super Eagles duty ahead of the World Cup qualifiers starting on 7 June.

Remo Stars’ defender Sodiq Ismail and Rangers International’s left-back Kenneth Igboke will miss crucial matches for their clubs because of their national team commitments.

Sporting Lagos vs. Rangers

As the NPFL season nears its conclusion, league leaders Rangers International face a critical away match against relegation-threatened Sporting Lagos. The game will be played on Sunday at 4:00 pm at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena (formerly Onikan Stadium).

This encounter presents a classic David versus Goliath scenario. Can lowly ranked Sporting Lagos derail Rangers’ title charge and secure their top-flight survival? The stakes couldn’t be higher.

Rangers will have to navigate this challenge without Igboke, who is away on national team duty.

Sporting Lagos, having just earned promotion last season, is fighting fiercely to avoid an immediate return to the lower division. They currently occupy the fourteenth position.

In the reverse fixture at the Awka City Stadium on 17 December 2023, Rangers won 2-0 with goals from Austin Onyemaechi and Agu Kenechukwu (penalty).

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

While Rangers hope for a double, they will be wary of the Noisy Lagosians, who have been in fine form at home lately, scoring four goals against Abia Warriors in their last home game, which ended 4-2.

Remo Stars face Kano Pillars without key defender and assist king

Meanwhile, Remo Stars, sitting just four points behind Rangers in the title race, will host a determined Kano Pillars. However, they will be without their star defender, Sodiq Ismail, who has been called up to the Super Eagles.

This adds another layer of intrigue to this crucial encounter. Can Remo Stars maintain their title aspirations without their key defender?

Ismail has provided a staggering thirteen assists for Remo Stars this season, highlighting his vital role on the right flank. Pillars are also undefeated in their past five meetings against the Sky Blue Stars, a record they will aim to extend.

Remo Stars’ match against Pillars will be aired live on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. on StarTimes Beta Sports channel 244, while the clash between Sporting Lagos and Rangers will be on the same channel on Sunday at 4:00 p.m. for fans nationwide to enjoy.

Another exciting NPFL match to be aired live this weekend on StarTimes Beta Sports channel 244 is Bendel Insurance versus Katsina United at 5:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Other Matches

Gombe United FC faces relegation this weekend if they do not take all three points against Sunshine Stars. The Savannah Scorpions have lost four of their last five league fixtures and have only taken six points out of a possible 30 in their last 10 games.

The Akwa United FC versus Heartland FC match, originally set for Sunday, 2 June, has been moved to Monday, 3 June.

There will also be the North-Central derby in Kaduna, where Niger Tornadoes will host Kwara United, while in Gombe, Doma United will try to ambush visiting Lobi Stars for all three points.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

