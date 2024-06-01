The Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, has appointed Ibrahim Usman as the new Controller of Corrections in charge of FCT Command.
The FCT Public Relations Officer (NCoS), Adamu Duza, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.
He said the new controller will take over from Francis John who has been redeployed to Kaduna State zonal headquarters.
Mr Ibrahim, according to the statement, was the former Controller of Corrections, in charge of Operations at the National Headquarters of the service even before he was appointed FCT Controller.
|
“Controller Ibrahim was enlisted into the service in the year 1990, and has served in fourteen (14) custodial centres at leadership positions, in the Nigerian Correctional Service.”
“Upon his appointment as the FCT helmsman, Ibrahim was the Controller of Corrections, in charge of Operations at the National Headquarters of the service.” Mr Duza said.
The redeployed officer, during the handover, said he believed Mr Ibrahim, will elevate the FCT command to its best level.
“Francis appreciated the FCT Command personnel for their support, and cooperation during his stay, recounting it as memorable.
“He expressed his belief that the new controller will be able to elevate FCT Command to a greater height.”
Read Full Statement below
Press Release
31st May, 2024
NCoS: FCT Gets New Controller
The Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, FICMC, MFR, Mni, has appointed Ibrahim Usman as the new Controller of Corrections incharge of FCT Command.
Ibrahim will take over as the FCT Command Controller replacing Francis John, who was recently redeployed to Kaduna State zonal headquarters.
Francis appreciated the FCT Command personnel for their support, and cooperation during his stay, recounting it as memorable.
He expressed his belief that the new controller will be able to elevate FCT Command to a greater height.
On his part, the substantive Controller complimented CC Francis John on his performance in the command and asked for the continued support, Urging them to stick to the ethics of the job at all times.
READ ALSO: Nigerian Army troops nab notorious kidnappers in FCT, Oyo
Controller Ibrahim was enlisted into the service in the year 1990, and has served in fourteen (14) custodial centres at leadership positions, in the Nigerian Correctional Service.
Upon his appointment as the FCT helmsman, Ibrahim was the Controller of Corrections, in charge of Operations at the National Headquarters of the service.
Signed
Adamu Samson Duza
Deputy Superintendent of Corrections
Public Relations Officer
Nigerian Correctional Service
FCT Command.
08077981830
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
At Premium Times, we firmly believe in the importance of high-quality journalism. Recognizing that not everyone can afford costly news subscriptions, we are dedicated to delivering meticulously researched, fact-checked news that remains freely accessible to all.
Whether you turn to Premium Times for daily updates, in-depth investigations into pressing national issues, or entertaining trending stories, we value your readership.
It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall.
Would you consider supporting us with a modest contribution on a monthly basis to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news?Make Contribution
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999