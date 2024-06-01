The Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, has appointed Ibrahim Usman as the new Controller of Corrections in charge of FCT Command.

The FCT Public Relations Officer (NCoS), Adamu Duza, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

He said the new controller will take over from Francis John who has been redeployed to Kaduna State zonal headquarters.

Mr Ibrahim, according to the statement, was the former Controller of Corrections, in charge of Operations at the National Headquarters of the service even before he was appointed FCT Controller.

“Controller Ibrahim was enlisted into the service in the year 1990, and has served in fourteen (14) custodial centres at leadership positions, in the Nigerian Correctional Service.”

“Upon his appointment as the FCT helmsman, Ibrahim was the Controller of Corrections, in charge of Operations at the National Headquarters of the service.” Mr Duza said.

The redeployed officer, during the handover, said he believed Mr Ibrahim, will elevate the FCT command to its best level.

“Francis appreciated the FCT Command personnel for their support, and cooperation during his stay, recounting it as memorable.

“He expressed his belief that the new controller will be able to elevate FCT Command to a greater height.”

Press Release

31st May, 2024

NCoS: FCT Gets New Controller

The Controller General of Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, FICMC, MFR, Mni, has appointed Ibrahim Usman as the new Controller of Corrections incharge of FCT Command.

Ibrahim will take over as the FCT Command Controller replacing Francis John, who was recently redeployed to Kaduna State zonal headquarters.

Francis appreciated the FCT Command personnel for their support, and cooperation during his stay, recounting it as memorable.

He expressed his belief that the new controller will be able to elevate FCT Command to a greater height.

On his part, the substantive Controller complimented CC Francis John on his performance in the command and asked for the continued support, Urging them to stick to the ethics of the job at all times.

Controller Ibrahim was enlisted into the service in the year 1990, and has served in fourteen (14) custodial centres at leadership positions, in the Nigerian Correctional Service.

Upon his appointment as the FCT helmsman, Ibrahim was the Controller of Corrections, in charge of Operations at the National Headquarters of the service.

