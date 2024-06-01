Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side Rivers United have officially confirmed the departure of long-serving manager, Stanley Eguma.

In a statement on their social media account on Saturday, the club explained the decision to part ways with the veteran coach, fondly nicknamed the “Arsene Wenger of the Nigerian League.”

“The Management of Rivers United FC announces the termination of Coach Stanley Eguma’s appointment as Technical Manager,” the statement read. “This decision is in pursuit of a new direction aimed at achieving the club’s objectives and goals.”

Eguma, who joined the now-defunct Dolphins in 2008, is the longest-serving coach in the NPFL. He remained at the helm when the government merged Sharks and Dolphins in 2017 to form Rivers United.

During his tenure, Eguma achieved significant success. He led the club to the 2021 NPFL title and a second-place finish in the 2016 domestic top flight.

On the continent, Eguma led Rivers United to both the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup.

“We express our gratitude to Coach Eguma for his dedicated service to the club and wish him the very best in his future endeavours,” the statement continued, acknowledging Eguma’s contributions before confirming the appointment of his replacement.

“Evans Ogenyi, the club’s chief coach, has been appointed as acting head coach until the end of the 2023/24 Nigeria Premier Football League season,” the statement concluded.

With five games remaining this season, Rivers United currently sit in eighth place on the league table with 47 points.

