Three players from the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) are in the running for action with the Super Eagles as the team resumes their campaign in the 2026 World Cup qualifying series next week.

After a disappointing start that fetched just two points from their first two matches against Lesotho and Zimbabwe, the Super Eagles cannot afford any more slip-ups.

Ahead of matchdays three and four fixtures against South Africa and Benin Republic, respectively, Super Eagles coach Finidi George has handed invitations to three players from the NPFL, a decision many have described as a step in the right direction.

While Enyimba goalkeeper Olorunleke Ojo is already a familiar face in the Super Eagles squad, having made the final squad to the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire, maiden call-ups have been handed to the duo of Sodiq Ismail and Kenneth Igboke

All three players share the same goal, which is to ensure Nigeria avoids missing back-to-back editions of the World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar.

‘Count on me’

Igboke, who was called up at the last minute as a replacement for the injured Victor Osimhen, spoke with his club media as he gets set to join the national team camp in Uyo.

“I am indeed delighted with this opportunity extended to me and I promise to make the best possible use of it to ensure that our country’s flag is hoisted at the next FIFA World Cup 2026. I feel so excited, I feel so happy to have been given this chance, and I promise to be an excellent ambassador of my club, Rangers International F.C., and the NPFL, organisers of the league where we showcase our talent every week.”

Article Page with Financial Support Promotion Nigerians need credible journalism. Help us report it. PREMIUM TIMES delivers fact-based journalism for Nigerians, by Nigerians — and our community of supporters, the readers who donate, make our work possible. Help us bring you and millions of others in-depth, meticulously researched news and information. It’s essential to acknowledge that news production incurs expenses, and we take pride in never placing our stories behind a prohibitive paywall. Will you support our newsroom with a modest donation to help maintain our commitment to free, accessible news? YES, I’LL DONATE TODAY x Do this later

He added, “I have the confidence that it would be a worthwhile experience for me and other home-based invitees to prove themselves and pave the way for others. With my fans’ and club members’ prayers and support, I shall defend our nation impressively.”

Unfortunately, the youthful left-back who has distinguished himself for the ‘Flying Antelopes’ since breaking into the senior team last season from the junior team will not be available for action at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, where Rangers will trade tackles with relegation-threatened Sporting Lagos on Sunday.

The Sporting Lagos versus Rangers clash is one of three matches that will be broadcast live this weekend by the NPFL official broadcaster, StarTimes.

Football fans worldwide can also catch the exciting Remo Stars/Kano Pillars clash in Ikenne, as well as the Bendel Insurance versus Katsina United match, live on Beta Sports Channel 244.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

