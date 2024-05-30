The contracting firm responsible for the Itapa/Ijelu/Omu road construction project, a route linking over three farming communities in Ekiti state, has returned to the site following a PREMIUM TIMES report that highlighted its mishandling and neglect.

In October, PREMIUM TIMES, with the support of UDEME, brought attention to the abandoned road project and the resulting hardships for the residents. The investigation exposed how despite the 2022 budgetary allocation of N1.8 billion for the road project, the project remained abandoned in 2023.

The report also captured the suffering of residents, majorly farmers, in the interconnected agrarian communities, who face losses as they were unable to move their produce from their farms to the markets, as a result of the unmotorable roads in their areas.

This, experts say contributes to the food scarcity and wastage in Ekiti and largely Nigeria.

The community health centre, which was expected to serve the communities was also emptied of people because staff and patients did not want to endure the stress of travelling the route. The story revealed that the construction of the road was initiated under the former governor, Kayode Fayemi, to Delko Holding Limited who mentioned that payment was the reason the project was discontinued.

Following the story, the contractor returned to the site and commenced grading and laying of asphalt on the road. The project was deteriorating until the recent intervention by the current governor, Biodun Oyebanji.

In February, construction workers were seen levelling the road. During a visit on 18 May, 2024, the road construction was already taking shape, having been paved with asphalt.

Words of appreciation

Many residents, who spoke with this reporter, are very excited over the impact of the investigation.

“The reality of the construction continuing dawned on us in March, when they levelled the long road,” said Idowu Akode, a bike man interviewed in the initial report, beaming with smiles.

He added, “We thank the government for being responsive to the yearning of the people. In fact, the governor visited when the workers started. They have constructed the road to a major extent, now, hopefully, they will complete it soon.”

Similarly, Fatimah Ojo, whose family farm lies between Omu and Ijelu communities, says it has become more convenient to transport food produce from the farm. “Unlike before, the road is motorable, so my father and I can easily move food produce home without loss,” she explained.

Speaking with the Commissioner of Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, he mentioned that the governor inspected the road project to ensure its full completion and provided a timeframe for its completion in his discussion with the people during his visit in March.

