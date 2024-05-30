Flynas, a Saudi—designated Nigerian hajj air carrier, has condoled with Kebbi and Lagos states over the death of their pilgrims in Saudi Arabia.

The airline said this in a statement by Umar Kaila, managing director of First Planet Travels Limited and General Sales Agent (GSA) of Flynas in Nigeria.

Mr Kaila expressed the airline’s “heartfelt condolences to the immediate families of the deceased, the state Pilgrims Welfare Boards, and the people and government of Kebbi and Lagos states over the demise of these August visitors to the House of Allah (T).

“We pray to Allah (T) to repose the souls of the pilgrims, accept their acts of worship and bless them with Jannatul Firdous.”

Mr Kaila said though the pilgrims “passing is painful, but we are sure that Allah (T) in his infinite mercy would honour them as they died while observing the Fifth Pillar of Islamic faith.”

A 68-year-old pilgrim from Shomolu Local Government in Lagos State, Idris Oloshogbo, died on Wednesday, 29 May in Makkah.

Last week, Muhammad Suleman from Argungu Local Government, and Tawalkatu Busare Alako from Jega Local Government — all in Kebbi State died in Makkah.

The deceased were buried according to Muslim rites in the Holy City of Makkah.

READ ALSO: NAHCON cautions Nigerians against illegal Hajj Visa

Flynas is the official hajj carrier of pilgrims from Kebbi, Lagos, Borno, Osun, Ogun, Sokoto, Niger, Yobe and Zamfara states for 2024 hajj operation.

On May 15, Flynas airlifted the first batch of 2024 Nigerian pilgrims from Kebbi State to Madinah, in an elaborate ceremony attended by Vice President Kashim Shettima and others.

